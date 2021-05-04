TODAY, (May 4) marks Star Wars Day, an unofficial commemorative day to celebrate the Star Wars franchise, created by George Lucas.

To help fans celebrate, Disney+ is releasing brand new Star Wars content on its streaming platform.

Disney own the franchise after buying Lucasfilm in 2012, the company responsible for the story of Luke Skywalker.

Disney+ will release a brand-new original Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a first-of-its-kind Star Wars-themed short from The Simpsons and multiple themed cinematic experiences in celebration of a galaxy far, far away.

As a special treat for fans, Disney+ will debut Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap, a new Star Wars-inspired short, bringing characters from the Star Wars galaxy to the fictional town of Springfield.

The new promotional short is the first of several from The Simpsons that Disney+ will release throughout the year paying tribute to the service’s marquee brands and titles.

Additionally, to celebrate the creativity and artistry of the Star Wars community, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have commissioned original artwork to take over the service for several days – a first for the platform.

Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap. (Disney)

A global group of artists and Star Wars fans have created illustrations representing an assortment of Star Wars movies and original series, bringing them to life in their own unique styles.

The artwork will be featured on the service until May 9 and will also be available for purchase through Amazon.

The new series, short, and artwork will be available on Disney+ in the U.K. beginning May 4, 2021 at 12:00am BST.

Premiering May 4, 2021 at 08:00 BST

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars.

Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army - each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone Wars era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Premiering May 4, 2021 at 12:00 BST

Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap

In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars Biomes

Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs

Get up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved ships as this charming content leads viewers on an exploration of the memorable interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.