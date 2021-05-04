LINE Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has hit back at fan backlash following Sunday night’s series six finale.

During Sunday night’s finale of the BBC One series, DSU Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle, was unmasked as the mysterious "H".

The much-anticipated episode was watched by an average of 12.8 million people, with a 56.2 per cent share in overnight viewing figures, making it the most watched episode of a drama in 20 years, the BBC has said.

The episode had a peak viewing figure of 13.1 million, according to the corporation.

The thrilling finale of #LineOfDuty series six recorded its highest ever overnight ratings as 12.8million (56.2% audience share) tuned in to @BBCOne to discover the identity of ‘H’. Watch all episodes now on @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/MbEDk8FykM pic.twitter.com/Q35jcwaaow — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 3, 2021

However, the highly anticipated finale drew criticism from some fans who were expecting a little more from the big reveal for “H” which viewers have been wanting to know for nearly a decade.

MORE NEWS:

And the shows creator revealed he knew the ending “wouldn’t appeal to everyone”.

Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott in the BBC hit tweeted: "Hey folks now the madness is slightly dying down just want to thank everybody who reached out about last night and the series as a whole, we've truly been blown away by the reaction and love for the show we're proud of it.

"Felt many emotions from excitement and anxiety at the hype to relief that it's over."

He added: "Now I just feel immense pride our show that started on Wednesday's on BBC2 has just smashed every overnight drama record since they began.

“Fully understand it wasn't the 'urgent exit' type ending some anticipated but we appreciate you sticking with us [heart emoji]."

Jed Mercurio, retweeted Compston’s post and wrote: "We're honoured and flattered by the viewing figures for #LineofDuty6.

"We knew attempting to explore the real nature of corruption in our society wouldn't appeal to everyone, but we do sincerely thank you all for watching.

"It's been our privilege to share your Sunday nights."