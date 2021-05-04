A 12-YEAR-OLD girl was hospitalised following a crash in Newport.

The girl was involved in a collision between a bicycle and a car on Sunday.

Emergency services closed Lighthouse Road following the incident, and the girl was taken to hospital.

Her injuries were not life threatening.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We had a report of a collision involving a bicycle and a car at about 4.45pm on Lighthouse Road.

"A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital.

"She was not in a life threatening condition."