STARBUCKS is hiring in South Wales.

The coffee chain is looking for supervisors and baristas at a number of its stores around Cardiff.

A supervisor assists the store manager in executing store operations during scheduled shifts.

While a barista is expected to provide "prompt service, quality beverages and products" and maintain a clean and welcoming store.

Starbucks is looking to hire nine baristas across its Cardiff stores, as well as eight supervisors.

They are also hiring a barista and supervisor in Bristol.

The new roles are part of a hiring spree for 400 roles as the cafe chain has been buoyed by the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The company, which was founded in Seattle 50 years ago, said it is recruiting new staff members across the UK in anticipation of a busy summer period.

Positions will be available across almost 200 sites including city-centre, suburban high street and drive-thru locations as it builds its workforce to deal with higher demand.

The company said it did not make any redundancies or take furlough support after the pandemic struck its UK operations.

Alex Rayner, general manager at Starbucks UK, said: “It has been incredibly difficult to be a high-street retailer in the last year as the Covid-19 pandemic has placed operating restrictions on our business which have impacted our profitability dramatically.

“But our priority the entire time has been to keep our people employed, avoid making redundancies in our company-operated stores and be prepared to safely re-open as restrictions ease.

“That’s why I’m really pleased we are now in a position to rebuild our workforce by offering 400 jobs, as we are optimistic about the future of the business.”