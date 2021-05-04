SIXTEEN new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent for the past two days,12 of which are in Newport - and there have been 65 new cases confirmed across Wales for the past two days.

No figures were issued yesterday due to it having been a Bank Holiday.

There have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent for 16 days, but one more death has been confirmed in Wales during the past two days.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,638, including 41,567 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales now stands at 5,551, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 28, the latest available - is 13.3 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 10.5 per 100,000.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales has risen by almost 9,700 during the past two days, to 1,864,400. And more than 12,800 people have had their second dose during the past two days, taking to 772,527 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter, by registering here.

Monmouthshire (3.2 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the second lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas - behind Denbighshire (one per 100,000), to April 28. Blaenau Gwent (4.3) has the fourth lowest rate in Wales, and Torfaen (7.4) has the 11th lowest.

Newport (29.7 per 100,000) continues to have the highest rate in Wales, for the week to April 28. Caerphilly (11) has the seventh highest rate in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 28 is 1.1 per cent. Newport (2.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and Wales.

The confirmed new cases for the past two days across Wales are:

Newport - 12

Cardiff - 11

Rhondda Cynon Taf - five

Pembrokeshire - four

Flintshire - three

Wrexham - three

Vale of Glamorgan - three

Neath Port Talbot - three

Caerphilly - two

Torfaen - two

Anglesey - two

Conwy - two

Gwynedd - two

Bridgend - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Powys - two

Swansea - two

Blaenau Gwent - none

Monmouthshire - none

Denbighshire - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - two

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.