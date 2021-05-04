A THIRD-STRIKE Newport class A drug dealer will serve at least 33 months in jail after he admitted trafficking more than a kilogram of crack cocaine totalling more than £100,000.

Ellis Seivwright, 21, of Glebe Street, Newport, admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The court in Cardiff heard how Seivwright played a leading role in organising dealing and runners while the offences were committed in Newport between July 1, 2020 and February 16, 2021.

His co-defendant, Jhaid Uddin, 22, of Oakley Street, Newport – who was a runner for Seivwright – also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Prosecuting, Ruth Smith told the court how multiple phones were used by Seivwright and his runners to send “text bombs” to more than 100 people at a time in and around Gwent, advertising the sale of cocaine and cannabis.

She explained how when the defendants knew police were “getting close to the drugs line” phones used to send the texts were changed.

Between July 2020 and February 2021, the court heard how the line had trafficked more than a kilogram of drugs amounting to more than £100,000.

On February 17, Seivwright was arrested at an address on Speke Street in Newport at 5.45am. Police seized cannabis, white residue in sealed bags, high value clothing, and a Giffgaff mobile linked to drug trafficking.

Uddin was arrested on the same day at his home at 6.45am, where police seized a black mobile phone from under his bed, and a giffgaff mobile.

READ MORE:

Uddin’s phones were examined and showed 24,235 calls were made between July 1 and October 30 related to the drugs line.

Judge Daniel Williams said a “conservative estimate” would be that the trafficking in total amounted to 1.1 kilograms, but said that because the texts were consistently targeted at the same individuals, the case would be judged as category three – carrying a maximum of seven years imprisonment, rather than the minimum term referenced last week.

Seivwright’s previous convictions include being sent to a young offender institution in 2019 for dealing cocaine.

For Seivwright, Rosamund Rutter said: “He has entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity. He is 21 and he has an unattractive record, but all previous offences were committed before he was 19.

“He is under no illusions as to the level of sentence he is going to receive, but he is not beyond redemption. He is undertaking classes in maths and literacy, and he has a girlfriend, mother and grandmother who are very supportive.”

For Uddin, Claire Pickthall said: “He has never been in trouble before and he is afraid of his immediate future.

“When the pandemic hit he lost his employment and he got himself involved [in the drugs line]. He is not a young man without promise – he left school with qualifications and was employed. He is the oldest child and is the father of the family.”

Judge Williams sentenced Seivwright to five and a half years – half of which he will spend in custody – affording a 20 per cent discount for his guilty plea.

Uddin was sentenced to two and a half years – half of which he will spend in custody.