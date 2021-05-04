A CANNABIS factory has been busted at a plush new housing estate in Chepstow, Gwent Police have said.
Officers discovered 400 cannabis plants in a multi-storey building off Castle Wood on Friday, April 23, shortly before 4pm.
The plants have been seized and destroyed.
PS Chris Butt said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.
“Information from the community is vital in our efforts to tackle the supply of illegal drugs.
"We would urge anyone with any information or concerns about drug dealing in our communities to get in contact by calling us on 101 quoting reference 2100141397 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”