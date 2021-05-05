A MEMBER of staff at a Cwmbran care home has added a splash of colour to the walls to brighten residents' days.

Rachel Davies has been a member of the team at Thistle Court for more than 15 years, and throughout the home, she has put on display handcrafted paintings of old adverts, scenery, wildlife and a mural.

“I've always enjoyed drawing and painting but got back into it properly about six or seven years ago, I painted a mural for a friend and loved doing it, I find it relaxes me,” she said.

READ MORE:

It wasn’t long before her works were on display on the Thistle Court walls for the community to enjoy. With the paintings making reference to previous eras, many living in the home are able to recognise and reminisce about this.

“All the people we care for like looking at the pictures I've painted so I decided to do a few for them to go up in the dining room and lounge. They really liked the old advert paintings it was a good conversation starter,” she said.

The retro recreations, including Typhoo Tea, Quaker Oats and Rowntree’s Jellies adverts, are visual reminders of memories from generations past and visual prompts that can spark conversations within the Thistle Court community.

Rachel Davies' artwork of retro adverts at Thistle Court care home in Cwmbran. Picture: Thistle Court Care Home

These opportunities for reminiscence and social connection can be vital for a person’s wellbeing, particularly if they have started their journey with dementia.

Ms Davies hasn’t just limited herself to wall hung paintings, having created a mural on the wall that leads out towards the garden space at the home.

“A lot of the people we care for and their relatives said that it really brightens up the walls and looks lovely,” she said.

Rachel Davies' artwork at Thistle Court care home in Cwmbran. Picture: Thistle Court Care Home

A landscape painted by Rachel Davies at Thistle Court care home in Cwmbran. Picture: Thistle Court Care Home

A mural leading outside at Thistle Court care home in Cwmbran, painted by staff member Rachel Davies. Picture: Thistle Court Care Home

Alongside Ms Davies’ works, art is a staple occupation within the home as some of the more creative members of the Thistle Court community paint as a pastime.

Art can also be used as a way of expression without talking, which can be an important opportunity to connect with residents if dementia means that they are unable to rely on verbal communication as much as they once did.

“A few of the family members do enjoy painting and I've enjoyed doing it with them, it is always fun to get creative and messy,” said Ms Davies.