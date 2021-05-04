POLICE are appealing for help to locate a woman who has been recalled to prison.
Colleen Jones, 50, from Rhymney, breached her licence conditions after being released from prison in March.
She was serving an 18-month sentence for drugs supply.
Gwent Police are asking anyone with information on Jones' location to get in touch.
READ MORE:
- Life in prison for woman who hid body in suitcases near Monmouthshire border
- 12-year-old girl hospitalised after crash between car and bike in Newport
- Do you recognise this man? Gwent Police appeal for information
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Have you see Colleen Jones from Rhymney?
"The 50-year-old breached her licence conditions, after being released from prison in March, and has now been recalled to prison.
"Jones received an 18-month sentence for drugs supply at Cardiff Magistrates on 10 July 2020.
"If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2100139622, or DM us.
"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."