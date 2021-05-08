THIS 18th century two-bedroom detached property, Glannant House, Mamhilad, is on the market for the first time in generations.

Glennant House is a real refurbishment opportunity for someone looking to create their dream home and offers are being invited in excess of £375,000.

While having been extended at various times, the original property, which used to serve the village of Mamhilad as the local shop, dates back to the 18th century and retains a number of key features, including an inglenook fireplace, spiral staircases and original floorboards.

The property represents an undoubted refurbishment opportunity, and currently has ground floor accommodation comprising three reception rooms, a kitchen with larder store, a utility room, a large side porch and two attached storerooms.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, a bathroom with separate WC and a storage cupboard.

From the landing a further set of spiral stairs leads up the large loft which is configured as two distinct through rooms, the largest being more than 18ft, giving the possibility of creating a master suite on this level.

The property sits on a generous plot with includes gated side access leading to a rudimentary detached garage.

The garden is largely laid to lawn and provides a great deal of scope for cultivation whether as a family space to enjoy or as potential for home grown produce.

This is a thoroughly appealing opportunity in a splendid setting just 200 yards from the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

There is no onward chain.

This property is on the market with Christie Residential, Abergavenny. For more details contact 01873 852221.

