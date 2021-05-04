A CAR fire in Monmouthshire is being treated as deliberate by authorities.
The vehicle, believed to have been a Nissan Note, was set alight at the National Trust Car Park in Clytha, near Raglan.
The incident occurred shortly after 6am this morning.
Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) attended the scene.
The car was still ablaze when fire crews arrived.
A SWFRS spokesperson said: "At approximately 6:04am on Tuesday, May 4, we received reports of a vehicle fire on Clytha Road, Clytha.
"Crews from Abergavenny station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
"A stop message was received at approximately 6:34am. The supposed cause has been deemed as deliberate."
Gwent Police have appealed for anyone with any dashcam footage of the scene to come forward.
A spokesperson said: “We received a report that a car, believed to be a Nissan Note, had been set alight in Clytha Road, Clytha, near Raglan, at around 6.05am on Tuesday, May 4.
“Officers attended to assist the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 52 04/05/21.
“You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
