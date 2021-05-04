GWENT Police seized a number of vehicles following large gatherings across the region.
The vehicles were seized last night as part of Gwent Police's Operation Cruise.
Vehicles were found to be driving "carelessly and inconsiderately."
While a number of drivers were also reported for offences.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Following a large gathering of vehicles at numerous locations across the Gwent Police area last night, officers from Operation Cruise have seized a number of vehicles that were driving carelessly and inconsiderately.
"Numerous drivers were also reported for a variety of Road Traffic Act offences.
"Gatherings of this nature are detrimental to our community and we will enforce the law."