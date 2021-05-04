A COVID-19 expert has issued a warning to people over the latest coronavirus symptom you need to look out for.

According to Tim Spector, Principal Investigator of the PREDICT studies and the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app, your nails could provide a clear indication that you are recovering from the deadly virus.

The professor explained that people with a “clear line” growing out of their nail may have had the virus before.

Speaking on Twitter, Tim Spector wrote: "Do your nails look odd? COVID nails are increasingly being recognised as the nails recover after infection and the growth recovers leaving a clear line. Can occur without skin rashes and appears harmless."

Do your nails look odd? COVID nails are increasingly being recognised as the nails recover after infection and the growth recovers leaving a clear line. Can occur without skin rashes and appears harmless pic.twitter.com/Q1Lfdrc9Dc — Tim Spector (@timspector) May 3, 2021

After posting the image on Twitter, other users reported having these symptoms too.

One user replied: "Do you get these after having flu too? I had (for the first time) flu in early December 2019 and noticed these lines weeks/months until the nail grew out and I wondered if there was a link."

To which Prof Spector replied: “Yes - any illness can provoke them - it’s not specific to Covid - but clearly a lot of people were exposed at a similar time.”

The NHS focuses on three key symptoms:

A high temperature, which means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

A new, continuous cough, which means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

A loss or change to your sense of taste or smell, which means that you may have noticed that you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste differently to normal

In January, Spector warned the public of a number of other symptoms people should be aware of.

He said: “People need to know all the symptoms and not just focus on the three ‘official’ symptoms that miss over 20 per cent of cases.

“Headache, fatigue, diarrhoea, muscle pain, skipping meals and confusion are just some of the other symptoms associated with Covid-19.

“If anyone is suffering from any of these over the coming weeks, stay at home, self isolate and get a test.”

One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that dont get on the official PHE list - such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers . If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home ! pic.twitter.com/V04CiZNilK — Tim Spector (@timspector) January 13, 2021

Spector also tweeted: “One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that don’t get on the official PHE list - such as skin rashes.

“Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers. If you have a strange symptom or even just a headache and fatigue, stay at home!”