A SERVICE station in Caerphilly county borough could be given permission to sell alcohol at all hours of the day and serve hot food late at night.

Bargoed Service Station at Gwerthonor Place could be allowed to vary its premise licence next week, when the county borough council’s licensing committee meets.

The service station currently has a licence which allows the sale of alcohol between 7am and midnight on all days of the week.

The opening hours of the service station according to the current licence are from 5am until 1am.

However, an application has been submitted to vary this licence. If approved then alcohol could be sold – to be consumed off-site only – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If approved, hot food and drink could be sold at the site between 11pm and 5pm on any day of the week. Currently, the sale of hot food and drink is not part of the site’s premise licence.

One resident objected to the variation application within the 28-day consultation period.

Concerns were raised over the potential noise from vehicles using the service station and from music.

Concerns were also raised over the “potential rowdy behaviour and littering at the site”.

A report on the licensing application says: “Further comment is made about the increased ease of availability of alcohol and implications for health generally should the application be approved.”

Although Gwent Police recommended that certain conditions be implemented, they did not object to the variation application itself.

The report says the applicant agreed to incorporate the conditions into the licence.

It says: “The police commented that with the enhanced licensable hours this would be likely to increase the likelihood of a disturbance within the nearby residential vicinity.

“They indicated a concern for the potential for people to congregate outside the premises in the early hours which could also cause a disturbance within the vicinity which consists predominantly of residential properties.”

The licensing committee will hear the application on Monday (May 10) and will make a decision that same week.