A NEWPORT-BASED taxi firm has expanded.

South Wales' largest private hire and taxi firm, Dragon Taxis, has acquired A2B Taxis in Barry, allowing it to extend its service into the Vale of Glamorgan.

The acquisition will see Dragon Taxis partner with an additional 150 vehicles across Barry and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Operating under the existing and well-known Dragon Taxis brand, the deal provides A2B Taxis with a larger fleet to call on, and a greater choice of ways to book and pay for journeys.

Passengers can still make a booking by using the existing telephone numbers for A2B Taxis (01446 747500 in the Vale of Glamorgan).

But, the A2B Taxis mobile app is no longer available - instead passengers can use the Dragon Taxis booking app, available for both Android and Apple devices.

Dragon Taxis accept card or cash payments on all bookings. Credit and debit cards can be easily added to the mobile app, or alternatively card payments can be made using their new cashless SMS-payment option called AirPay.

The A2B Taxis driver-partners will get access to new technology. They will also have the option to subscribe to a vehicle hire agreement, accident management service, and a vehicle insurance policy.

Regional director of Dragon Taxis, Jack Price, said: “We are delighted to welcome A2B Taxis’ drivers and their passengers to Dragon Taxis.

"Not only will the acquisition enhance service levels for residents and businesses across the Vale of Glamorgan, but it will also bridge our coverage between our existing operating areas of Cardiff and Bridgend.”

In January and February this year, Dragon Taxis covered the costs of free taxi rides for the elderly and vulnerable to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The company was also one of the first private-hire operators to introduce additional COVID-safety measures in 2020 to make journeys as safe as possible for passengers and drivers.

Dragon Taxis is owned by transportation technology innovators Veezu Group, which is based in Newport, South Wales.

Veezu has four other major service hubs throughout the UK, each operating under established local brands: A2B Radio Cars in the West Midlands, Amber Cars in Leeds, Go Carz in Shropshire and V Cars in the South West.