A MAN who was reportedly "acting inappropriately" with a mannequin in a Welsh town centre claimed it was a “misinterpretation”, a court heard.

David Huw Griffiths, 54, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 4.

The court heard that at around 5pm on Monday, April 19, police received a report that a man was "acting inappropriately with a mannequin" on a path in Newtown town centre.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, said that two police officers attending the incident were subjected to a tirade of verbal abuse by Griffiths. The officers said there was “clearly a strong smell of alcohol and he was unsteady on his feet”.

MORE NEWS:

Mrs Tench said that Griffiths, who had by this point been handcuffed by police officers, was further warned about his behaviour, and was told that everything was being recorded, but he continued to be verbally abusive.

She added that the incident happened in front of a group of teenagers and a large presence of pedestrians and motorists.

Paul Inns, defending, told the court that Griffiths had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. He said that alcohol had “obviously played a part” in the incident.

Mr Inns said the mannequin was part of an art installation and that there was a “misinterpretation”. He said Griffiths “saw red” when he was approached by the police officers.

Mr Inns added that Griffiths accepted that his behaviour was “inappropriate” and that he had made comments to the police officers.

Chair of the bench Dr Rachael Jones gave Griffiths, of Bechan House, Newtown, a £120 fine. He will also have to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.