GYM-GOERS across the Vale returned to the gym for the first time since December on Monday.

Gyms, fitness facilities, leisure centres, spas and swimming pools reopened on Monday, after the Welsh Government brought forward the opening date from May 10.

Leisure centres across the Vale have been welcoming members back since day one.

However, Holm View Leisure Centre in Barry has not reopened as it is being used as a mass vaccination site.

Barry Leisure Centre

We spoke with Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Arts and Culture, Cllr Kathryn McCaffer about the reopening at Barry Leisure Centre and said that she had popped to the gym yesterday.

"It was amazing to go in there and see all the happy faces that are in there," she added.

Cllr Kathryn McCaffer

"People are so relieved to be back.

"As I was looking I could see all the sessions were being booked up. People were straight in there."

Safety measures at the leisure centres in Barry, Penarth, Colcot, Cowbridge and Llantwit Major include:

Additional cleaning - the facility is cleaned every two hours

One-way systems

Masks in certain public areas

Equipment has been distanced, with overflow being put into the dance rooms.

When Wales went into lockdown again on December 20, the opportunity was taken by Legacy Leisure (who run the leisure centres across the Vale) to finish off the sports hall in the leisure centre which now has brand new flooring and equipment.

The refurbishment is nearly complete, with just the dry side changing rooms to go.

The female changing rooms

Drinking fountains are not currently available so it is advised to bring a full drinks bottle.

Bookings can be made by visiting leisurecentre.com and selecting your local facility.