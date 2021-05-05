A DRUG driver left a woman with a broken neck in a horror crash when he got behind the wheel after taking cocaine and ketamine.

Ronan Bishop, 23, was jailed following his guilty plea to causing Courtney Brown serious injury by dangerous driving in the Blackwood area last year.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the collision happened in Fair View in Cefn Fforest on the evening of September 19 when he was driving a BMW car.

In a victim personal statement read out to the court by prosecutor Nik Strobl, Miss Brown said: "I have suffered life-changing injuries which has had an impact on my life.

"I live on my own but I was unable to live independently so I had to live with my father for three months.

I had both my legs in plaster and I was bound to use a wheelchair. I had to wear a body brace, and a neck brace at night, I was in a lot of pain and had to have injections to prevent my blood from clotting.

"I had to wash from a bottle as I couldn't get to the shower and bath, this took away my dignity and I was in bed for 24 hours a day.

“Before the collision I was full of life, outgoing, and independent but the impact of the collision has been life-changing and left me withdrawn, with a loss of mobility, confidence and independence."

Learner driver Bishop, of Brynavon Terrace, Hengoed, Caerphilly, also admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and ketamine in his blood.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

William Bebb, mitigating, said his client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Judge David Hale jailed Bishop for two years and disqualified him from driving for four years.