A MAN who “laughed and grinned” while sexually assaulting a woman at a Gwent hospital has been sentenced.
Craig Scarfe, 36, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, was condemned by a judge for the attack which took place at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach.
The defendant was told he had “violated” his victim’s dignity.
Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said the assault happened during the Christmas period in 2019.
Speaking of the attack, he told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant was laughing and grinning.
"He was clearly enjoying what he was doing.
“The victim was left in complete shock.
"She says she suffers flashbacks and he has made her feel worthless.”
Scarfe pleaded guilty to sexual assault.
The court was told the defendant had already served the equivalent of an eight-month prison sentence while being held in custody.
It was heard in mitigation that the defendant has no relevant previous convictions and had admitted the offence.
“This was a violation of this lady’s dignity as well as her privacy.
“You are a big strong man and you did what you did regardless of her wishes.”
Scarfe was jailed for six months, suspended for two years.
He was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 29 sessions of an accredited programme.
The defendant must also register as a sex offender for seven years.
