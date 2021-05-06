A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEIGH RICHARD MORAN, 33, of Beeches Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was jailed for 18 weeks after he was found guilty in his absence of going equipped for theft with a screwdriver and attempted burglary.

He was ordered to pay £748 in costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN DARREN MCLOUGHLIN, 49, of Clos Y Goedlan, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £639 in compensation, a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods – a ride-on lawnmower worth £500.

LIAM ANTHONY DREW, 25, of Commercial Street, Pontypool, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 24 months, after he admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer.

He was ordered to pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile, 19, filmed himself sexually abusing young girl

RICKY LEE WILLIAMS, 26, of no fixed abode, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing food and alcohol worth £19.87 from Lidl.

KEVIN JOHN LEWIS, 43, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,265 in compensation, fines and a surcharge after he admitted the criminal damage of a window and being in breach of a suspended jail sentence.

JAMES ALDRIDGE, 21, of 18 James Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN BABER, 49, of Crofton Mede, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHNATHAN JAMES BENNETT, 50, of Nether Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE BLOODWORTH, 28, of Pant Y Mynydd, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER HALE, 36, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Trethomas, Caerphilly.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

STEVEN JOHN HUXLEY, 40, of Mount Pleasant Estate, Brynhithel, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MADALIN IRIMIA, 21, of St Stephen’s Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.