TODAY Wales goes to the polls to pick the next set of Senedd Members.
In total 60 seats - 40 constituency members and 20 regional seats - are up for grabs.
Voters will also have the chance to vote for Gwent's next Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
Below are all the people who are running for election in each area of Gwent this year.
Blaenau Gwent
- Robert Beavis - Reform UK
- Alun Davies - Labour
- Edward Dawson - Conservative
- Mandy Moore - Independent
- Peredur Owen Griffiths - Plaid Cymru
- Richard Taylor - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party
- Paula Yates - Liberal Democrats
Caerphilly
- Steven John Aicheler - Liberal Democrats
- Hefin Wyn David - Labour
- Delyth Non Jewell - Plaid Cymru
- Stephen John Jones - Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
- Steven Mayfield - Conservative
- Tim Price - Reform UK
Islwyn
- Gavin Chambers - Conservative
- Kevin Etheridge - Independent
- Michael John Ford - Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
- Mostyn Neil Hamilton - Ukip Scrap the Assembly/Senedd
- Rhys Mills - Plaid Cymru
- Rhianon Passmore - Labour
- Oliver Benedict Townsend - Liberal Democrats
- James Freeman Wells - Reform UK
Monmouth
- Susan Boucher - Reform UK
- Ian Roy Chandler - Green Party
- Peter Alan Fox - Conservative
- Elspeth Agnes Pearl Hill - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews
- Hugh Michael Andrew Kocan - Plaid Cymru
- Catrin Myfanwy Maby - Labour
- Nick Ramsay - Independent
- Mark John Reckless - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party
- Jo Watkins - Liberal Democrats
- Laurence Williams - Gwlad - The Welsh Independence Party
Newport East
- Sonya Cary - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews.
- John Griffiths - Labour
- Mike Hamilton - Liberal Democrats
- Gareth Rhys Hughes - Conservative
- Daniel Tudor Llewelyn - Plaid Cymru
- David John Rowlands - Reform UK
- Robert John George Steed - Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
- Benjamin Lee Walker - Ukip Scrap the Assembly/Senedd
Newport West
- Kevin Anthony Boucher - Reform UK
- Jayne Bryant - Labour
- Jonathan Thomas Clark - Plaid Cymru
- Michael James Enea - Conservative
- Steve Walter Marsh - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews.
- John Edmunds Miller - Liberal Democrats
- Amelia Womack - Green Party
Torfaen
- Lyn Ackerman - Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales
- Veronica Kathleen German - Welsh Liberal Democrats
- Thomas George Harrison - Ukip Scrap the Assembly/Senedd
- Lynne Neagle - Labour
- Gruff Parry - Conservative
- Matthew Francis Ross-Francome - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews.
- Ian Michael Williams - Reform UK
- Ryan Thomas Williams - Gwlad - The Welsh Independence Party
South Wales East
Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party:
- Mark John Reckless
- Richard Taylor
- Stephen John Jones
- Michael John Ford
- Robert John George Steed
- Hugh Meolwyn Hughes
Britain’s Communist Party:
- Rob Griffiths
- Bob Davenport
- Glenn Stephen Eynon
- Irene Green
Conservatives:
- Laura Anne Jones
- Natasha Asghar
- Matthew Robert Hatton Evans
- Nick Evans
- Gavin Chambers
- Edward Dawson
- Donna Gavin
- Gareth Rhys Hughes
Gwlad – The Welsh Independence Party
- Calen Jones
- Laurence Williams
- Ryan Thomas Williams
- Terry Beverton
No More Lockdowns
- Gruff Meredith
- Mattie Ginsberg
Plaid Cymru
- Delyth Non Jewell
- Peredur Owen Griffiths
- Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle
- Rhys Mills
- Jonathan Thomas Clark
- Ian Gwynne
- Daniel Tudor Llewelyn
Propel: Wales need Champions
- Kieran James Glyn Gething
- Anthony Nash
- Celia Jones
- Kristopher Ashley
Reform UK
- James Freeman Wells
- Kirsty Rebecca Walmsley
- David John Rowlands
- Colin David Jones
- Robert Charles Beavis
Ukip Scrap The Assembly/Senedd
- Mostyn Neil Hamilton
- Benjamin Lee Walker
- Thomas George Harrison
- Robert Norman James
Wales Green Party
- Amelia Helen Womack
- Ian Roy Chandler
- Lauren James
- Stephen James Priestnall
Welsh Labour
- Helen Ursula Cunningham
- Peter Richard Jones
- Mary Ann Shelley Brocklesby
- Majid Rahman
Welsh Liberal Democrats:
- Jo Watkins
- Veronica Kathleen German
- Oliver Benedict Townsend
- Jeremy Jefferson Becker
Welsh Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition:
- Mariam Victoria
- Kamish Cammilla
- Sharon Mngaza Melanie
- Benedict Dave Reid
Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner
- Donna Cushing - Plaid Cymru
- Jeff Cuthburt - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Paul William Harley - Independent
- Hannah Jarvis - Conservative
- Clayton Francis Jones - Gwlad – The Welsh Independence Party
- John Miller - Liberal Democrats
