THE former treasurer of Plaid Cymru has given his support to a party campaigning for the abolition of the Senedd.
Nigel Copner says he is backing Abolish the Welsh Assembly candidate for Blaenau Gwent, Richard Taylor in Thursday’s election.
Mr Copner stood as the Plaid Cymru candidate for Blaenau Gwent in 2016, cutting the Labour majority to 650 following a 28 per cent vote swing.
But he later resigned from the party, citing a series of concerns with how it operated.
Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Copner claimed the “behaviour of the national moment is getting out of control”.
“I resigned from Plaid because of my serious concerns on Welsh Indy (independence) and what it means for our families,” he said.
“I still remain deeply concerned about this and now with the toxic nature of some of the nationalists it’s time to calm things down.
“I believe it is now in our best interests to support Abolish to help provide a brake to this movement, to provide arguments that provide different views and to enable far more effective solutions to be achieved in the Senedd.”
Plaid Cymru declined to comment.
Candidates standing in Blaenau Gwent:
- Charles Beavis – Reform UK
- Alun Davies – Labour
- John Dawson – Conservative
- Mandy Moore – Independent
- Peredur Owen Griffiths – Plaid Cymru
- Richard Taylor – Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party
- Paula Yates – Liberal Democrats
