THE rags to riches tale of how a horse was trained on an allotment by a village syndicate and then went on to win the the Welsh Grand National is the stuff of Hollywood movies.

In fact Dream Horse is a blockbuster film starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis all about that glorious win.

But the real story played out right here in Gwent in Blackwood and Chepstow Racecourse.

Janet Vokes was working behind the bar in Cefn Fforest when she overheard a conversation about owning a racehorse.

“That conversation changed my life,” she said in an interview with the Argus after writing a book, Dream Horse, about her experience.

Working out of stables located on an allotment in Cefn Fforest, Mrs Vokes’ first thoroughbred foal was named Dream Alliance.

MORE NEWS:

The horse went on to win the Welsh National in 2009, attracting a lot of media coverage at the time.

The film Dream Horse is due for release on May 21.

Here's a look back in photographs at that glorious win at Chepstow Racecourse in December 2009.

Mark The Book ridden by Richard Johnson (left) takes a fence down the back straight before going on to win The Coral Backing Sue Ryder Care Beginners' Steeple Chase during the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow Racecourse in December 2009.

Dream Alliance racing at Chepstow

Clerk of the course Tim Long checks the ground conditions before giving the go ahead during the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow Racecourse in December 2009. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire

Mark The Book ridden by Richard Johnson clear the last to win The Coral Backing Sue Ryder Care Beginners' Steeple Chase during the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow Racecourse in December 2009. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire.

Dream Alliance and Tom O'Brien kick clear on the run-in to win The Coral Welsh National during the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow Racecourse, Gwent, Wales in December 27, 2009. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire.

Dream Alliance, winner of The Coral Welsh National at Chepstow Racecourse, Gwent, Wales. Picture: Huw Evans agency

Jockey Tom O'Brien after victory on Dream Alliance in The Coral Welsh National during the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow Racecourse, Gwent, Wales in December 27, 2009. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire.

Dream Alliance and Tom O'Brien kick clear of Silver By Nature on the run-in to win The Coral Welsh National at Chepstow Racecourse, Gwent, Wales in December 2009. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire.

Janet Vokes who bred the racehourse Dream Alliance and has now written a book about her experience. She is holding a photo of Janet her husband Brian and Dream Alliance. Photo: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

A scene from the film Dream Horse, starring Damian Lewis and Toni Collette, based on story of Welsh Grand National winner Dream Alliance.

Dream Alliance