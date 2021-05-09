BACK in 2006 South Wales Argus photographer Nick Morrish got the chance to fly over the Newport area in a hot air balloon and here are just some of the pictures he took.
Lots has changed since then from the apartments built along the banks of the River Usk close to Rodney Parade to the homes development on the old site of St Joseph's School in Duffryn close to Tredegar House.
Take a look and see what you can spot.
Duffryn
Duffryn
Duffryn
The Transporter Bridge and the SDR Bridge
Newport city centre, which looks very, very diferent today
The Celtic Springs site outside Newport
Newport
The Usk lighthouse
The coast outside Newport, looking towards Cardiff