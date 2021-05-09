BACK in 2006 South Wales Argus photographer Nick Morrish got the chance to fly over the Newport area in a hot air balloon and here are just some of the pictures he took.

Lots has changed since then from the apartments built along the banks of the River Usk close to Rodney Parade to the homes development on the old site of St Joseph's School in Duffryn close to Tredegar House.

Take a look and see what you can spot.

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 24-06-06 AERIAL PHOTO OF THE NEW HOUSING ESTATE ON THE OLD ST JOSEPHS SCHOOL SITE DUFFRYN

Duffryn

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 24-06-06 AERIAL PHOTO OF DUFFRYN

Duffryn

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 24-06-06 AERIAL PHOTO OF DUFFRYN

Duffryn

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 24-06-06 AERIAL PHOTO OF THE SDR BRIDGE AND THE TRANSPORTER BRIDGE IN NEWPORT

The Transporter Bridge and the SDR Bridge

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 24-06-06 AERIAL PHOTO OF THE NEW FOOTBRIDGE OVER THE RIVER USK IN NEWPORT

Newport city centre, which looks very, very diferent today

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 24-06-06 AERIAL PHOTO OF THE CELTIC SPRINGS SITE OUTSIDE NEWPORT

The Celtic Springs site outside Newport

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 24-06-06 AERIAL PHOTO OF NEWPORT

Newport

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 24-06-06 AERIAL PHOTO OF THE WEST USK LIGHTHOUSE OUTSIDE NEWPORT

The Usk lighthouse

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 24-06-06 AERIAL PHOTO OF THE COAST OUTSIDE NEWPORT TOWARDS CARDIFF

The coast outside Newport, looking towards Cardiff