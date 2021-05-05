FILMGOERS will be able to return to the cinema in Cwmbran in less than two weeks time.

Vue in Cwmbran will re-open on Monday, May 17.

After more than a year of film release dates being pushed back, a number of new and classic films will be screened once the cinema can reopen.

These include: The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, Taxi Driver, Peter Rabbit 2, The Unholy, The Conjuring Part II, Sir Alex: Never Give In and Hey Duggee.

The cinema will also, in partnership with BT Sport, be screening the Champions League and Europa League Finals, as well as BT Sport's Premier League fixtures.

And within the next 18 months, delayed blockbusters such as No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Fast & Furious 9 will be released.

A number of measures will be in place to keep visitors safe.

Booking online is encouraged, and tickets can be accessed on your smartphone and will be scanned before you go into the screen. Socially distanced seating has been built into the booking system, meaning viewers will be socially distanced in the screen.

Everyone will need to wear a face covering, although you are able to take this off when eating or drinking.

Every screen will be disinfected between each screening, with additional time made available for this between showings.

More information and tickets are available at myvue.com