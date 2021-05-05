GWENT has now gone 17 days without a new confirmed coronavirus death, the longest period since last summer - and the rolling weekly case rate for Wales (10.1 per 100,000 people) is at its lowest rate since last August.

Six new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent today, and there have been 54 new cases confirmed across Wales.

There have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus today across Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,692, including 41,573 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales now stands at 5,551, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 30, the latest available - is 14.5 per 100,000 people.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales rose by more than 8,700 yesterday, to 1,873,152. And almost 10,600 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 783,120 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Blaenau Gwent (2.9 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the third lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas, to April 30. Monmouthshire (5.3) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales.

Newport (29.1 per 100,000) continues to have the highest rate in Wales, for the week to April 30. Caerphilly (13.3) has the fourth highest rate in Wales, and Torfaen (10.6) has the seventh highest.

It must be stressed that, with case rates so low, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect on rates, often on a daily basis in terms of the rolling weekly case rates system.

Fourteen council areas in Wales currently have rolling weekly case rates of below 10 per 100,000, and only one - Newport - has a rate above 20 per 100,000.

Denbighshire (one per 100,000) and Ceredigion (2.8) have the lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to April 30.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 30 is 1.1 per cent. Newport (2.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and Wales.

The confirmed new cases for the past two days across Wales are:

Cardiff - seven

Carmarthenshire - seven

Pembrokeshire - seven

Wrexham - five

Rhondda Cynon Taf - five

Powys - four

Newport - three

Gwynedd - three

Monmouthshire - two

Flintshire - two

Neath Port Talbot - two

Caerphilly - one

Conwy - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Bridgend - one

Ceredigion - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Torfaen - none

Anglesey - none

Denbighshire - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Swansea - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - two

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.