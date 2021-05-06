AN IMPORTANT part of Torfaen’s industrial history is going up for auction.

Junction House, on the banks of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at Pontymoile Basin, is going up for online auction on Wednesday, May 26, with digital property company BidX1.

The property is listed for a guide price of £65,000.

A BidX1 spokesperson described the property as: “A detached residence set on the banks of the picturesque Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

“The property is built on a slope with the ground floor at canal level and the lower ground floor at garden level.

“The property is of brick construction featuring a curved front elevation beneath a slate roof, with the site extending to both sides along the canal bank.”

Junction House in Pontymoile. Picture: BidX1

Inside Junction House in Pontymoile. Picture: BidX1

The kitchen in Junction House in Pontymoile. Picture: BidX1

One bedroom can be found on the first floor of the property.

The ground floor has a main room with a fireplace, as well as a second bedroom.

On the lower ground floor, there is a main room, a kitchen, a bathroom and a store room.

There are gardens to the side and rear.

The property is next to the proposed new activities centre and café at Pontymoile basin.

A planning application has been submitted by the Canal and River Trust, put forward in conjunction with Torfaen and Caerphilly County Borough Councils.

The area has played a part in Torfaen’s rich industrial history.

Pontymoile Junction Cottage on the banks of the canal in the 19th century. Picture: Torfaen Museum.

In 1792, work began on the Monmouthshire Canal from Newport to Crumlin. A later branch was added to Pontypool and on to Pontnewynydd - which opened in 1806. Six years later, the Monmouthshire Canal was joined by the new Brecon and Abergavenny Canal at Pontymoile Junction.

To help pay for the upkeep of the canal, tolls were charged along the route following the weighing of the cargo. Junction House at Pontymoile basin is one such tollhouse that is still standing today.

More information on the auction, which starts on Wednesday, May 26, can be found at BidX1.com.