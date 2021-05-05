FROM new office furniture to planners, Brits have tried everything to keep themselves focused and productive while working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Music is known to boost morale and sometimes even increase concentration, so it comes as no surprise that people have created over 1,000 work from home playlists covering 187,450 songs throughout 2020.

Noticing this trend, smart home specialist, Somfy, has decided to deep dive into the data and find out which are the most popular songs people have been listening to during their working hours on Spotify.

MORE NEWS:

Although workers are now slowly returning back to the office, for many this will be combined with a long-term work from home agreement, so it may not be time to ditch the home playlists just yet.

Ed Sheeran, James Arthur and Billie Eilish are among the artists boosting productivity among Bits working from home.

Top 10 most popular songs for working from home:

Shape of You, Ed Sheeran Dance Monkey, Tones And I Blinding Lights, The Weekend Closer, The Chainsmokers Sunflower – Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Post Malone and Swae Lee Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi Señorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Bad Guy, Billie Eilish Say You Won’t Let Go, James Arthur Perfect, Ed Sheeran

Both the top 10 and top 50 songs are heavily dominated by male artists, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Shawn Mendes and Post Malone making an appearance.

Ed Sheeran is also the only artist with two singles in the top 10 - the chart-topper Shape of You being the most popular song in the data collection and Perfect being no. 10, giving the list a little symmetry.

Smash hits from great female artists such as Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, Senorita and Havana by Camilla Cabello were also popular choices overall, with both appearing in the top 10.

Whilst previous studies have shown that mellow ballads, with roughly 60 beats per minute, are the perfect music to increase concertation when working.

Perhaps surprisingly, most of the top songs revealed here are more energetic pop songs, proving that over a turbulent year, most of us have needed fast paced music to keep them motivated.

Whilst the data reveals that most people opt for upbeat pop songs crossed with a few romantic anthems, the research also found a few humorous choices people have included in their Work From Home playlists.

The perfectly ironic Work From Home hit by Fifth Harmony was found in a staggering 143 playlists, however it didn't make it into the Top 10, only the Top 50.

Other funny and ironic songs frequently included in working playlists were 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton, Stressed Out by TwentyOne Pilots and Stuck with U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Whether you remain working from home or are looking to transition back to the office, Somfy has combined the top 50 most popular songs into the ultimate WFH playlist, to help keep you motivated. You can listen to it here.