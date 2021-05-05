A SOUTH Wales man who sent messages inciting a ‘13-year-old’ to perform acts of a sexual nature was in fact communicating with members of two separate decoy groups.
Martin Miller, from Tycroes, Carmarthenshire, appeared for sentencing at Swansea Crown Court after admitting to six counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and a further count of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.
The 42-year-old thought he was talking to teenage girls, but they were in fact fake profiles on a dating website called WapLog set up by Fleetwood Enforcers UK and Justice For The Tears.
Miller was told the teenager was from the Chesterfield area and the conversation turned towards a sexual nature.
He asked her to perform acts of a sexual nature and wanted to know what she was wearing, telling her the next day in another conversation that if she was older he would want to have sexual intercourse with her.
Police were informed of Miller’s actions and he was arrested.
A search carried out at his home recovered a black Motorola mobile phone and a Samsung tablet.
The offences took place between June 15, 2019 and August 6, 2019.
Miller of Brynhafod, Tycroes, was jailed for two years and four months and must sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.