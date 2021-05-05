EMERGENCY services dealt with a fire in Barry over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Three fire engines and a number of firefighters were at the scene of the incident at David's Wharf near The Waterfront in Barry on Saturday (May 1).

SWFRS at the scene in Barry

SWFRS at the scene in Barry

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) said: "At approximately 4.18pm on May 1 (2021) we received reports of a domestic fire near The Waterfront in Barry.

"Crews attended the scene and assisted one person out of the property. A stop message was received at 5.56pm."

SWFRS at the scene in Barry

SWFRS at the scene in Barry

OTHER NEWS:

The cause of the fire has not been shared by SWFRS and no injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Have you got a story for Barry & District News?

You can e-mail us at barrynews@barryanddistrictnews.co.uk