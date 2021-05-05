EMERGENCY services dealt with a fire in Barry over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Three fire engines and a number of firefighters were at the scene of the incident at David's Wharf near The Waterfront in Barry on Saturday (May 1).
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) said: "At approximately 4.18pm on May 1 (2021) we received reports of a domestic fire near The Waterfront in Barry.
"Crews attended the scene and assisted one person out of the property. A stop message was received at 5.56pm."
The cause of the fire has not been shared by SWFRS and no injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.
