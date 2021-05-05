WALES' first public electric bike share scheme has expanded to another location in Penarth.
A fleet of 50 e-bikes first came to the town in November last year and five stations were launched, by global bike share operator nextbike, with funding from the Vale of Glamorgan Council.
This was based on the success of the nextbike cycle hire scheme in Cardiff; in just two years the Cardiff bike scheme has clocked up more than 892,525 rentals.
E-bikes are similar to normal bikes, but with a motor - meaning less difficulty peddling and cyclists reaching top speeds of 25km per hour, ideal for longer distance journeys.
The stations are located at the Esplanade, Llandough Hospital, Rindsor Road, Penarth Train Station and the Barrage and now Cosmeston Country Parks.
The council ask that people use them responsibly and return the bike to another e-bike docking station in the Vale.
If you're cycling around the park, please use the appropriate paths.