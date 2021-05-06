THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Lyndsey Watson, 37, who is a communications officer at Torfaen County Borough Council.

When and why did you take up photography?

I've always been interested in photography since I can remember.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I grew up on a mountain and was taught about the environment at an early age. I began to appreciate the beauty of nature and as soon as I had a camera I started taking photos of nature. However, now I have a son and nieces I take photos of them too. I enjoy photography because it makes you pause and appreciate what is around you. Life can get so fast and busy, photography helps me relax.

Love you mum

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

Anywhere with trees and nature around. I love trying to take a photo of a busy bug at work, and a beautiful flower.

What equipment do you use?

My phone at the moment because it's more convenient. I have a Huawei P30 pro and it's great.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

That's tricky. I love the one of my son making snow angels. The pure joy in his face is heart warming. However, on the same day I took one of a snow drop poking out of the snow. It just shows us how strong and beautiful nature is - I also love that photo.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined the group because I love seeing how other people interpret the world. Everyone's photos are unique and it's lovely being a part of a group of like minded people. Everyone is supportive and it's really exciting when one of your photos gets chosen to be printed in the newspaper.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just go for it. You'll find you're own style and don't let negative comments put you off. No one sees the world like you. If you enjoy taking photos then do it. People in the SW Argus photography group are always at hand to give hints and tips so join it today.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to go somewhere exotic and photograph animals in the natural habitats. The colours of the trees and animals in the tropics would be amazing!