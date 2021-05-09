A SPECIALIST eye treatment centre in the heart of Newport has bucked the trend and saw its patient numbers increase during 2020 – as it continues to take the strain off primary healthcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Austin Friars Eye Treatment Centre, which provides initial screening and referrals for people with symptoms of wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD), a common sight loss condition, has seen almost a 15 per cent increase in activity during 2020, while numbers at many similar hospital-based services have dwindled because of COVID-19.

The centre opened in 2016 and is jointly operated by Specsavers and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, with funding from the Welsh Government. The state-of-the-art facilities were the first of their kind in the UK, allowing people to receive hospital-grade care from NHS staff on their high street.

Christopher Blyth, clinical director and consultant ophthalmologist at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, says: ‘2020 was an exceptionally challenging year, and without a high street-based treatment centre, it would have been very difficult for people with Wet AMD to get a quick initial screening. The sheer hard work, flexibility and professionalism shown by all staff at the Austin Friars Eye Treatment Centre, however, made this a reality.

‘Our goal with the centre has always been to avoid as many unnecessary urgent hospital appointments as possible – and this was even more important once COVID-19 hit our shores.

‘Overall activity increased by 14.6 per cent, reaching a new peak for the service, while many hospital-based services across Wales struggled. A large majority of patients continued to attend throughout lockdown, demonstrating the importance they place on treatment and confidence in the team.’

In 2020, the centre supported more than 13,000 people with new or ongoing sight-related issues. This enabled patients to receive a follow-up appointment in hospital with an average of 20 days, significantly quicker than if they were to contact a hospital directly.

To mirror the increased demand for services, the centre saw its workforce grow as well, with many of the newer recruits comprising staff who had been released from other work due to the pandemic.

Craig MacKenzie, optometrist director at Specsavers in Newport, adds: ‘Wet AMD is one of a number of progressive conditions that, if left unchecked, can lead to vision loss. In fact, it is estimated that 5,020 people in Newport are living with sight loss[1], of which almost a quarter (23 per cent) were caused by AMD.

‘Therefore it is crucial we spot the early warning signs, so that people can get access to treatment sooner and, ultimately, deal with the issue before it is too late.

‘Not only does the centre help to take the strain off of key NHS services, but it also reduces anxieties for patients who – especially in light of the pandemic – are understandably reticent about visiting their local hospital. Now, our patients only go to hospital if they absolutely need it.’

