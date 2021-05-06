Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week...

* Newport City Council proposes to make an order for residents parking spaces on Clyffard Crescent, Kingsmill Terrace, St Julian Street and Rudry Street. The order will be active between 8am and 8pm Monday to Saturday for vehicles in the ownership or possession of residents who have obtained a permit from the council for parking their vehicle in accordance with the order and who display the permit in the vehicle in a conspicuous position.

Clyffard Crescent: a) Northern side from a point 20.5 metres east of its junction with Caerau Road in an easterly direction for a distance of approximately 24.3 metres; b) Northern side from a point 75 metres east of its junction with Caerau Road in an easterly direction for distance of approximately 55.5 metres; c) Northern side from a point five metres east of its junction with Kingsmill Terrace in an easterly direction for a distance of approximately 27.6 metres; d) Southern side from a point 45.5 metres east of the centreline of the junction of Kingsmill Terrace with Clyffard Crescent in an easterly direction for a distance of approximately 73 metres.

Kingsmill Terrace: a) North eastern side from a point 7.5 metres north of the junction with Clyffard Crescent in a north westerly direction for approximately 50.8 metres.

St Julian Street: a) Northern side from a point 15.8 metres from its junction with St Woolos Road in a south westerly direction for a distance of approximately 35.6 metres; b) Southern side from a point 27.8 metres from its junction with St Woolos Road in a south westerly direction for a distance of approximately 64.8 metres.

Rudry Street: a) Western side from a point three metres from its junction with Tregare Street at the start of the normal kerb height, in a northerly direction for approximately 95.6 metres; b) Eastern side from a point 34.5 metres from its junction with Tregare Street in a northerly direction for approximately 11 metres; c) Eastern side from a point 63 metres from its junction with Tregare Street in a northerly direction for approximately 11 metres.

* Howard Tenens Logistics Ltd, of Tenens House, Kingfisher Business Park, London Road, Thrupp, Stroud, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra five goods vehicles and 10 trailers at the operating centre at Neptune Works, Usk Way, Newport.

* Hugh James Solicitors, Cardiff, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Leslie Eric Tetlow (deceased), formerly of 43 Allt-yr-yn Road, Newport, who died on May 2, 2020.

* Stone Based Aggregates Ltd of Unit B1, West Way Road, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use the address as an operating centre to keep 10 solid structure vehicles and no trailers.

* Jacklyn Dawson Solicitors, Newport, on behalf of the executors, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Violet May Eaves (deceased), also known as Vi Eaves, formerly of Bryn Ivor Lodge Care Home, Newport Road, Castleton, Newport, who died on January 6, 2021.

* Atlantic Service Company (UK) Ltd, of Unit 4, Willow Road, Pen-Y-Fan Industrial Estate, Crumlin, has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to use the same address as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.

* Nicholas Charles Smith, trading as Bespoke Scaffolding South Wales, of 96 Cardiff Road, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use the same address as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.

* Torfaen County Borough Council has received a planning application relating to listed buildings and conservation area for the installation of an automated, toughened glass screen with brush steel furniture, sand-blasted logos to the main entrance, internal corridor and electric fuse to be installed at West Mon School, Blaendare Road, Pontypool.

* Newport City Council has received the following planning applications relating to listed buildings and conservation area:

Prior approval for the proposed upgrade of an existing base station, consisting of the removal of three antenna and installation of six antenna, two 300mm dishes and the replacement of a proposed equipment cabinet and ancillary works at Maxwell Chambers, 34-38 Stow Hill

Installation of an awning at 19 High Street, Newport

Conservation area consent for the demolition of rear dormers and prefabricated top floor structures at land to the west of Docks Way Disposal Site, Docks Way

Proposed new sports facilities including two all-weather 3G pitches, improved grass rugby pitch and multiuse games area, sustainable drainage, landscaping and other associated works at Bassaleg School, Forge road

Approval of reserved matters relating to landscaping, layout, access, appearance and scale for phase two of development at Glan Llyn Development Site, Queensway.