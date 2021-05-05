RESIDENTS can now have their say on plans for 12 flats for people who have been homeless at Hill Street car park in Newport.

Earlier this year Newport City Council agreed to lease the car park out to housing association Linc Cymru for a period of 250 years.

Now the housing association is asking for residents’ views on the plans, which would see 12 single-occupancy flats arranged over two storeys with decking and balcony space at Hill Street car park.

An artist's impression of how the flats could look. Picture: Zed Pods

An artist's impression of how the flats could look inside. Picture: Zed Pods

The proposal still requires planning permission, and a planning application has yet to be submitted.

Despite this, Linc Cymru say they hope to start work in late spring or early summer this year. The work could be completed by the end of 2021.

Under the plans the car park will retain 28 spaces on the western side, while the eastern side would be used for the development.

The Linc Cymru website says: “The impact of the coronavirus pandemic and successive lockdowns the country has faced over the past year have highlighted just how crucial it is for everyone to have a home.

“This 100 per cent affordable housing development will provide high-quality, pleasant and secure accommodation for people who have been homeless, and subsequently help them turn their lives around.

“Residents will be provided with support to live independently and to ensure they can maintain a safe tenancy.”

A key feature of the development is that the proposal promotes sustainable living and would be energy efficient.

The development would be car-free and would benefit from secured cycle storage.

Concerns over the proposed development had previously been raised by some Newport councillors.

Stow Hill ward member Cllr Miqdad Al-Nuaimi has previously said the report had caused “a lot of alarm among the neighbouring residents, organisations and places of worship”.

Cllr Al-Nuaimi also criticised the council for only alerting the ward members two days before the publication date of the report, which proposed the council disposed of the site.

He said that “local knowledge was not utilised” and that “it is not clear from the report what other potential sites might have been considered and why they were discounted”.

The proposal would benefit from Welsh Government phase two homeless funding of £920,000 if it were to go ahead.

The consultation period will end on Friday, May 14. For more information visit https://linc-cymru-communications.co.uk/consultation-development-hillstreet-newport/