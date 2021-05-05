PLANS for a new factory in Cwmbran, which will keep around 170 skilled jobs in the town, will be brought back to Torfaen County Borough Council’s planning committee next week following new flood risk information.

Despite questions raised over ecology and surface water on the site, the council's planning committee last month agreed to grant permission for the development, subject to Natural Resources Wales (NRW) approving the plans.

Crane Process Flow Technologies (Crane), which manufactures parts for equipment involved in chemical, mining and water treatment, has been based at premises on neighbouring land since 1934.

Now the committee is being asked to “reaffirm” its position, following a consultation with NRW, which revealed new flood risk information.

A report on the plans says: “The conclusion is that there will be no increase in the extent of area that is at risk of flooding, however there will be an increase in the depth of flooding of areas that are already affected in the one-in-1,000-year event.”

The report says the “flooding consequence is considered to be insignificant and acceptable,” subject to a flood evacuation plan and planning conditions being drawn up.

If committee members agree to back the plans again, then Crane will build its new factory at the proposed site off Grange Road.

The firm’s current site is ageing and a report says it is “not sufficient to meet the current and planned future manufacturing needs and investment of the company”

Developers Cedar would transform the currently vacant brownfield land, providing a new manufacturing facility, offices and car parking.

The site previously hosted a packing and distribution warehouse, though it has been empty for several years.

Crane has considered sites across the world, though the preferred option has been to relocate to the above site if possible.

Cedar owns the Grange Road/Llanfrechfa Way site, and the way forward would be through a long term lease of the new facility.

There would be parking spaces for 176 cars on the site, including provision for electric vehicles, as well as bicycle storage to encourage sustainable transport.

The vice president/general manager at Crane, Rodrigo De Moraes, has previously said the plans would safeguard around 170 skilled jobs for Cwmbran.