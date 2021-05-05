A WOMAN repeatedly stamped on her girlfriend’s face during a “vicious attack” after drinking 20 bottles of Budweiser to celebrate her birthday.

Emma Powell, 37, classed herself as being drunk on scale of 9 out of 10 when she lashed out at her partner.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, said: “The defendant and the victim had been in a volatile relationship for the past five years.

“In February it was the defendant’s birthday and her and her partner started drinking alcohol at 6pm in the afternoon until around 2am the next morning.

“At that time, she told the complainant to go to bed.”

The victim tried to hit Powell who reacted by striking her.

Mr Strobl said: “The defendant hit her and kicked her to the face. She stamped repeatedly on her face when she was on the sofa.

“The victim was left with a swollen left eye and cuts below and above the eye.

“When the police arrived, the defendant told them, ‘I kicked the **** out of her. I’m not going to deny it.’”

She then told officers: “Take me away. I will kill her, I swear to god.”

Powell, of Dan-Y-Deri, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She was a woman of previous good character with no convictions recorded against her.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the complainant did not support the prosecution.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said: “The defendant and the victim have been in a traumatic relationship with highs and lows.

“Vast amounts had been drunk by both protagonists.

“She assures me she has not drank since and was horrified at the harm that has the potential to be done when she is in that state.”

Judge Niclas Parry told Powell: “This is what happens when you drink 20 bottles of Budweiser.

“There was an element of provocation, and this was out of character, but it was a vicious attack.

“You did plead guilty at the earliest opportunity and you are assessed as a low risk of reoffending.”

The defendant was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

She was told to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence order.

Powell must also pay a victim surcharge.