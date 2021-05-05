WITH less than 24 hours to go until Wales goes to the polls, first minister Mark Drakeford visited Barry this morning in the final day of campaigning.

Mr Drakeford visited Hang Fire Kitchen, based at The Pumphouse in Hood Road, earlier today and was given a tour by business owner Shauna Guinn, who told him the history of the venue and expressed her excitement about one day being able to resume their live music sessions.

Ms Guinn highlighted the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the hospitality industry, but expressed she thinks it will recover – however the skills gap needs to be addressed, particularly due to people in hospitality finding other jobs during lockdown.

Mark Drakeford visiting Hangfire BBQ restaurant in Barry, South Wales on the last day of campaigning before the local elections tomorrow. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Speaking after the tour Mr Drakeford said: “I’ve enjoyed visiting this fantastic business in Barry.

“We want to create conditions for businesses to open confidently and safely.

“Wales has the lowest coronavirus rates in the UK, and the highest rate of vaccinations.

“People need to feel confident [about opening hospitality and tourism], not anxious, but it’s important not to risk what we’ve worked so hard to achieve.

“We will continue to be careful and cautious and in line with the best advice.

“We have a fantastic year ahead. If ever there was a year to stay in Wales and enjoy it – this would be it.

“But it’s important to think of the future of the sector too. Government should invest in [hospitality] skills, but the sector also has the job of making it look attractive.”

He added that he was ‘confident’ that Labour's Jane Hutt, who has represented the Vale in the Senedd since 1999, would be re-elected, saying: “I’ve been out knocking today and the reputation of Jane Hutt is absolutely unrivalled.

“She works so hard – I was astonished with the number of people saying they will vote for her and I’m confident she will return to the Vale.

“It is energising and rewarding to hear from people who appreciate the work we’ve done. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this campaign and the response on people’s doorsteps has been really warm.

“The contest in Wales is between Labour and Conservatives and the choice is clear: if you want a progressive Wales and a government that make decisions that matter most to Wales vote Labour.

Mark Drakeford visiting Hangfire BBQ restaurant in Barry, South Wales on the last day of campaigning before the local elections tomorrow. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

“If you vote Conservatives, you hand power back to Boris Johnson and London.”

