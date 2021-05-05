EXERCISE equipment retailer Peloton has announced it is recalling all Tread+ and Tread treadmills due to risk of injury after the death of a child.

The move follows the death of a child and a number of other injuries reported which saw regulators urge people with pets and kids to immediately stop using the treadmill, which is sold both in the US and UK.

On Wednesday, the US consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a statement calling anyone who has purchased the product to immediately stop using it.

The statement read: “Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy.

MORE NEWS:

“Peloton has also stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+ and continues to work on additional hardware modifications. CPSC previously warned consumers about the Tread+ in April.

“In the United States, the Tread was only sold as part of a limited invitation-only release from about November, 2020 to about March, 2021 and the company is currently working on a repair to be offered to Tread owners in the coming weeks.”

Peloton's CEO John Foley said: “The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton's Members and their families.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologise.

“Today's announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members.

“We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills.

“We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

As more people exercised from home during the coronavirus pandemic, Peloton saw in increase in sales as more people did their workout from home.

The New York-based company brought in $1billion in revenue in the final quarter of 2020.