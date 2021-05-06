GRATEFUL residents have started a fundraiser to say thank you to the firefighters and helicopter pilots who spent days battling a devastating mountain fire last month.

The fire on Machen mountain broke out on Thursday, April 22, and burned for four days - coming dangerously close to homes below - before it was finally extinguished.

And now residents thankful for the tireless work of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service SWFRS crews who saved their homes have stated a fundraiser to say thank you.

The fundraiser, which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/uh2xehw5, has raised more than £400 since it was set up on Friday, April 30, with all cash raised to be used to buy hampers for firefighters and helicopter pilots.

SWFRS first received calls about the fire at around 8pm on April 22, and over the four-day period received around 424 calls. In total more than 120 acres were left scorched, with the flames approaching near to residents' homes.

Picture: Ben Cottam

One of the organisers of the fundraiser, Gill Howells, said: “Everybody was talking about the regeneration and thanking the firefighters and people were saying ‘what can we do as a thank you?’.

“We created a Facebook page which allows people to donate to the firefighters charity directly if that's something they wish to do, or they can donate to the PayPal pool, which is a fundraiser to make up hampers and purchase items for the target individual stations involved.”

The hampers will be full of treats, such as drinks, chocolate and crisps.

There have been other attempts at fundraising for the fire crews, such as a car wash run by the local Co-op that raised £80 for SWFRS.

Machen resident Ben Cottam, 45, said: “I think there’s a lot of recognition and affection for what the fire service did last week.

“It (the fire) felt very, very close and I think some of us were concerned that if it did hit the tree line immediately above the village then there might be some evacuations needed.

Picture: Ben Cottam

“If nothing else, it’s really underscored in the minds of people in the village just how much we owe to the fire crews that came and assisted”.

The devastation of the wildlife in the area has been a huge loss, though there is hope that regeneration will be swift.

Mr Cottam said: “I’ve been up there since and there is birdsong there and there is a sense that it may well regenerate.

“It's a phenomenal area of land that's been burned. It's a sobering reminder that one small action can have a massive effect on a community in an environment.

Picture: Ben Cottam

“But this has given the opportunity for the community to rally around and show it’s support. It’s been great to see the things that people have been doing to raise money”.

A SWFRS spokesperson said: “We are immensely proud of our staff’s hard work and commitment to demonstrate our mission in keeping South Wales safe.

“We would also like to say a special thank you to the local residents who supported us throughout, with landowners offering access and local residents kindly putting out water and snacks."