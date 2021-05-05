WITH voters heading to the polls in the Senedd Elections in a matter of hours, we take a look at the parties trying to earn your vote, and the policies they are standing on.
These are your options when you reach the polling booth on Thursday.
Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party:
- Abolish the Welsh Parliament/Senedd through a referendum
- Return control of the NHS in Wales to Westminster
- Remove the target for one million Welsh speakers
Britain's Communist Party:
- Self-government for Wales inside a federal Britain
- Nationalise public transport
- Build 10,000 council homes a year
Conservatives:
- Build the M4 relief road, invest and upgrade the A40 in West Wales and the A55 in North Wales
- Refuse new powers for the Welsh Government
- Build 100,000 homes over the next decade, 40,000 of which would be social homes, with new homes carbon neutral by 2026
Gwlad - the Welsh Independence Party
- Work towards the long term aim of an independent Wales with its own currency
- Introduce a peak-hour congestion charge on the M4 east of Newport
- Expand Welsh-medium primary and secondary education so that it becomes "the norm in every part of Wales"
No more lockdowns
- End all lockdown policies and restrictions
- Allow businesses, schools and universities to remain open
- Remove rules on masks and refuse vaccine passports
Plaid Cymru
- Invest in 4,5000 extra teachers and support staff
- Introduce a youth jobs guarantee, giving every 16-24-year-old a job on at least a Real Living Wage, or high quality training
- An independence referendum will be held by 2026
Propel
- End all lockdowns and commit not to return to them
- Establish a Welsh national energy company
- Create a Welsh constitution and bill of rights
Reform UK
- Ensure no more lockdowns
- Clear the NHS backlog caused by Covid
- Give parents the right to take children on holiday for up to ten days
Ukip Scrap the Assembly/Senedd
- Hold a referendum on scrapping the Senedd and Welsh Government
- End lockdown measures
- Scrap the Welsh Government's 'Nation of Sanctuary' policy for refugees and asylum seekers
Wales Green Party
- Become carbon zero by 2030 and work to restore nature
- Green Transformation Fund to raise and direct money locally into communities to create 10k jobs in the green economy and homebuilding
- Secure the future of the NHS by joining up health and social care
Welsh Labour
- Invest £800m in new trains to ensure that by 2023, 95 per cent of journeys on our rail network will be on new trains
- Guarantee a real living wage for social care workers
- A new Young Persons' Guarantee of a place in work, education, training or self-employment for everyone in Wales under the age of 25, including creating 125,000 new apprenticeships
Welsh Liberal Democrats
- Create a new 24/7 crisis mental health service
- Invest £1 billion per year to combat climate change, create new green jobs, and cut energy bills
- Invest £500m to help high streets and town centres thrive
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment