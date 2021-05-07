A TEENAGE apprentice from Blaenau Gwent has finished as a runner up on Screwfix’s annual Trade Apprentice competition.
Holly Overfield, 19, is an electrical engineering apprentice from Abertillery. She impressed the judges in the competition final with her love of hands-on work and dedication to upskilling herself by gaining further qualifications. She wins a prize bundle worth £1,000.
Ms Overfield hopes to start her own business. She is currently studying for her Higher National Certificate (HNC). She also desires to be an ambassador for young people and women.
Her disabled parents are her role models and the reason that she has worked to be the best she can be.
Ms Overfield said: “I am so proud to have finished runner up in this year’s competition. I entered this competition wanting to show that no matter what life throws at you, you can still be a success if you don’t let barriers stop you.”
Screwfix customer and digital director, Simon Jackson, said: “This year’s final was unbelievably close. Holly’s personality and determination was clear from the outset. She’s a great ambassador to women in the trade demonstrating what can be achieved with hard work and dedication.”