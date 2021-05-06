ITEMS have been dumped at a large park in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The council are appealing for information after they found a big pile of fly-tipping near the Viaduct in Porthkerry Country Park in Barry. 

The waste included a toilet, sink, boombox, soil and rubbish, cupboards and carpet.

The Fitting Room sign suggests that this is from a business.

If you can help, contact 01446 700111.

MORE NEWS:

Last month South Wales Police found fly-tipped bags containing evidence of 'cannabis cultivation.'

The bags were dumped at Wrinstone Road, Wenvoe - between Port Road and Alps Quarry sometime on Monday, April 5. 