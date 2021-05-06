ITEMS have been dumped at a large park in the Vale of Glamorgan.
The council are appealing for information after they found a big pile of fly-tipping near the Viaduct in Porthkerry Country Park in Barry.
The waste included a toilet, sink, boombox, soil and rubbish, cupboards and carpet.
The Fitting Room sign suggests that this is from a business.
If you can help, contact 01446 700111.
MORE NEWS:
- We spoke to Boris Johnson during his visit to South Wales – what he said
- 'Seriously ill' dog from Llantwit Major saved by vital blood donation
- Penarth school wins big at UK-wide active travel competition
Last month South Wales Police found fly-tipped bags containing evidence of 'cannabis cultivation.'
The bags were dumped at Wrinstone Road, Wenvoe - between Port Road and Alps Quarry sometime on Monday, April 5.