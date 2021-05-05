TWO teenagers have been arrested, and one charged, following the robbery of an e-bike in Newport last month.
The incident happened on Thursday, April 29 in the city.
Gwent Police officers have now arrested two teenagers, following their appeal on Friday, April 30.
A 17-year-old boy from Newport was arrested and later charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of a knife, blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.
A second 17-year-old boy also from Newport was arrested on suspicion of two counts of robbery.
He was released on conditional police bail.
Comments are closed on this article.