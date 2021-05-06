GREGGS have issued an urgent recall of products over fears they may contain glass.

The bakers is recalling its vegetable bakes as they "may contain pieces of green glass".

The products affected are the two pack of bakes that are 310g, the best before dates are August 15, August 28, September 11, September 12 and September 26.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warn: "The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat.

"This product is exclusively sold in Iceland Stores and does not affect the products sold in Greggs.

"Point of sale notices will be displayed in all Iceland stores.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product."

The FSA also offer advice to anyone who may have purchased the vegetable bakes.

They say: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the Iceland store from where it was bought for a full refund.

"If you have any queries, please contact the customer careline on +44 080 8147 3447 or email getintouch@greggs.co.uk."