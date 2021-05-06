POLICE have closed a road following a crash.

Emergency services are at the scene responding to the incident on the A472.

The road is closed between the McDonalds roundabout in Newbridge and the Pentwyn-Mawr roundabout.

Diversions are in place but drivers are being asked to avoid the area where possible.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A472 between McDonalds roundabout and the Pentwyn-Mawr roundabout.

"The road is closed and diversions are in place.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."