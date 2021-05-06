A PUB near Monmouth could be closed for breaching coronavirus rules.
The Somerset Arms on Mitchel Troy Road in Dingestow has been handed an improvement notice by the county council after Gwent Police visited on April 30.
According to the improvement notice, Gwent Police witnessed around 20 customers “inside the premises sat at tables drinking during Covid level three where inside hospitality is closed”.
Other coronavirus regulation breaches included no floor markings for customers when queuing outside, no signs on the toilets stating only one customer at a time and no sign informing customers to remain seated at tables outside.
The Somerset Arms has until tomorrow (May 7) to make the necessary changes before facing a reinspection.
At this point either the improvement notice will be dropped, or further action could be taken, including closing the premises.
Under Welsh Government legislation, Monmouthshire County Council has the power to issue improvement and closure notices to businesses failing to comply with Coronavirus regulations.
