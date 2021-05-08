WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

This week we meet 29-year-old student Sophie Sherwin.

How long have you lives in Newport?

Born in Newport, travelled to Birmingham/Coventry. Stayed there for under a year and came home.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

The diversity of the city.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Burger&Co. Honestly, the best burger I have ever tasted!

Dragons or County?

Dragons! I was brought up on rugby. I'll still cheer on the County though!

Best memory of your time living here?

Working in the city centre, I met some wonderful characters. Even though I haven't worked there for almost eight years, I still speak to my regular customers when I see them out and about!

Favourite Newport pub?

Le Pub! Two words, Trevor Nelson. If you know, you know.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most?

Burlington's cafe in the market. Nothing better than finishing a night shift and heading for a breakfast!

Favourite building in the city?

St Woolos Cathedral. I love the architecture. I always tell people when walking through the High Street to look up as they walk so they can take in the beauty of the buildings which is often not seen because no one looks up.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Starbucks! Always a friendly team, and always some familiar faces there to sit with.

Where would you go for a special meal and why?

Gemellis. Absolutely wonderful food.

Best place for a walk?

The sea wall. My favourite place to blow away the cobwebs. Not too far to get to, and a lovely walk.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

To bring back our High Street and rid the centre of graffiti. So many wonderful things have been ruined.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Caerleon, for the Romans. The Transporter Bridge, because it's a historical landmark. Fourteen Locks, also for the history.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

We should be proud because we are an amazing city, with amazing people. I've never been anywhere quite like it.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

This is home.