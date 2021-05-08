A DAD and daughter team planted 100 sunflower seeds in memory of a close friend - and raised £1,000 in the process.

Tim Moody, 37, and his daughter Evie planted the seeds to raise funds for CLIC Sargent – the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people – in memory of Mr Moody’s best friend Jon, who died after a cancer battle last May.

Tim set himself the target of raising £2,021 for the charity and so far Tim and Evie's efforts have raised £1,000 in donations.

Tim Moody, 37, and his daughter Evie planted the seeds to raise funds for CLIC Sargent

Tim said the support had been 'overwhelming'.

Mr Moody, a pastor from Risca, said: “I’m raising money for CLIC Sargent after the fantastic support they provided my dear friend Jon during his battle with cancer.

MORE NEWS:

"CLIC Sargent social workers are vital in helping young people deal with the practical and everyday issues that cancer brings, such as sorting benefits and helping contact work, schools or colleges, and I know Jon and his wife Rach valued their support.

"Their CLIC Sargent social worker became more like a friend during Jon’s battle.”

Jon was first diagnosed with leukaemia three years ago, at the age of 24, and underwent treatment. He was given the all clear but leukaemia returned and he had a full bone marrow transplant which was unsuccessful.

Mr Moody, who was best man at his friend's wedding, said: “I remember the point when we knew it wasn’t going to go the way we wanted it to. I now want to give back to the charity that provided so much support to Jon and help others currently going through cancer."

Tim and Evie, as part of the Captain Tom 100 challenge, decided to plant 100 sunflowers, which they gave to friends, family and the community and asked for donations towards their fundraising efforts.

Mr Moody hopes to raise £2,021 in 2021 with the final push being the virtual London Marathon which he will run around the local area in October.

CLIC Sargent fundraising events and engagement executive Georgia Langley, said: “We would like to thank Tim and Evie for their commitment to raise vital funds for CLIC Sargent through their innovative #CaptainTom100 challenge this weekend.

Evie planting sunflowers

Evie planting sunflowers

“Captain Sir Tom Moore’s message of ‘tomorrow will be a good day’ provides inspiration to millions across the country, and we can’t thank Tim and Evie enough for helping to make tomorrow a good day for children, young people and families facing cancer. We also with Tim the best for the rest of his fundraising and his marathon – we’ll be cheering him on.”

You can support Mr Moody and Evie by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tim-Moody2