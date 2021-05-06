FANCY an evening with a West End star while helping to raise vital funds for a local hospice?
St David's Hospice Care is staging an evening with a West End star Oliver Tompsett on Sunday, May 9.
The virtual concert will be held via Zoom at 8pm on Sunday and in return for a £10 donation, you will have the opportunity to hear Mr Tompsett perform classics from the West End.
MORE NEWS:
- Historic property set to go on the market
- Senedd Election 2021: Candidates in Newport, Monmouth
- Machen mountain fire: Residents raise money for firefighters
Mr Tompsett is currently playing the leading role of Shakespeare in the musical comedy & Juliet at The Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End.
He has previously appeared in a wide range of musicals including Kinky Boots, We Will Rock You, Guys and Dolls and Starlight Express.
Tickets for the event are on sale until midday on Friday, May 7.
The concert will be introduced by St David's Hospice Care trustee James Thompson
To get your ticket go to stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/westendtowalesoliver/
Upon receipt of your donation, we will communicate with you on the lead up to the event with the Zoom meeting code and password to access the performance.